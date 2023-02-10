Finding Sustainable Meeting Solutions with Integrity

Sustainability has come to the events world, but let’s be real: Our to-do lists are full, our schedules are crammed, and our lives are busy. How do we find credible solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of our events quickly and easily?

The measure of an organization’s sustainability is based on reporting of activities that lower its emissions. There are principles that apply to this reporting from the International Standards Organization. The ISO says reporting on emissions must be impartial, evidence-based, fair, documented, and conservative. Let’s look at some ways you can apply these principles as you search for sustainable meeting solutions with integrity: