Finding Sustainable Meeting Solutions with Integrity

Sustainability has come to the events world, but let’s be real: Our to-do lists are full, our schedules are crammed, and our lives are busy. How do we find credible solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of our events quickly and easily?
The measure of an organization’s sustainability is based on reporting of activities that lower its emissions. There are principles that apply to this reporting from the International Standards Organization. The ISO says reporting on emissions must be impartial, evidence-based, fair, documented, and conservative. Let’s look at some ways you can apply these principles as you search for sustainable meeting solutions with integrity:
Look for companies that follow the evidence on sustainability. A shortcut to finding good companies is by noting their certifications. Destinations may get certified through the Global Destination Sustainability Movement; event suppliers may become a B Corp. There are rigorous processes to become certified that ensure alignment with an evidence-based approach to sustainability. Certification is the gold standard, but it is also expensive and time-consuming, so many companies are not certified. If a company is not certified, look to see whether it has prioritized its climate goals and has a long-term climate plan that follows the science with data and a clear methodology.
Look for caution in a supplier’s claims. Sustainability promises should not be embellished or overstated. Obstacles or problems should be honestly acknowledged. It’s a principle of sustainability reporting to be conservative, which means that if there are alternative interpretations of the data, you use the more cautious choice. Climate accounting involves a fair amount of estimating because we can’t measure the actual greenhouse gases from an event; they are calculated using an emissions factor. There should be moderation in emission-reduction claims and a fair presentation of any obstacles or issues involved with doing so. For example, let’s say you bought trees to plant as a carbon offset: What percentage of those trees are not likely to grow to maturity, and how is that shortfall accounted for in the reporting?
Documentation is key for sustainability claims. This is important to meeting professionals, as some clients require emissions documentation from meetings and travel as part of their ESG goals, or as a regulated reporting requirement. Just like a fiscal reconciliation, emissions from various suppliers are tallied, and planners need documentation that supports their emissions calculations in order to report back to clients.
Sustainability reporting is far from universal, but you should expect it to grow rapidly. You can start now by putting questions regarding these elements into your RFP and include a statement that preference will be given to vendors who can supply assurances about their environmental impact claims.
Natalie Lowe, CMM, CRL, is a sustainable meeting professional with 30 years of experience. She oversees The Sustainable Events Forum and can be reached at [email protected]