Banning the Bottle: Travel Toiletries Are Getting Greener

The L.A. Times is reporting that California may ban single-use plastic bottles for toiletries in hotel bathrooms. Assembly Bill 1162, which would give hotels with more than 50 rooms until 2023 to phase out the tiny bottles, is not a new idea—some Marriott and IHG brands have already ditched them—but it is expected to have a big impact on the amount of plastic that goes into landfills. Marriott estimates that it will reduce the number of plastic bottles by 23,000 a year for each of its hotels with 140 rooms or more.

Even so, currently the replacement for single-use bottles is large, refillable bottles, which will inevitably end up being discarded at some point. For meeting professionals who have signed the Plastics Pledge from Positive Impact, there are more eco-friendly solutions.

Hard shampoo and conditioner get rid of the need for bottles, and plastic-free toiletry holders including bamboo toothbrush tubes and metal soapboxes (a good list can be found here) make great welcome gifts for your attendees.