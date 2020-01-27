Skip navigation
Another Hotel Company Soon to Eliminate Single-Use Plastics

Accor joins Hyatt, InterContinental Hotel Group, and Marriott International in going to environmentally friendly items in guest rooms and meeting spaces.

In mid-January, Accor Hotels announced that it will remove all single-use plastic items from the guest experience by the end of 2022. The hotel company has already committed to removing individual plastic toiletry amenities and drinking cups from its properties by late 2020, and 94 percent of Accor’s properties have already done so. This new commitment, though, will eliminate all other single-use plastic items in guest rooms, meeting areas, restaurants, fitness centers, and spas.

Accor’s brands that focus on the meetings and incentives market include Fairmont, Swissotel, Sofitel, Raffles, Novotel, Ibis, Orient Express, and Banyan Tree.

A few other large hotel companies representing dozens of business-travel-oriented brands have also committed to eliminating single-use plastics. InterContinental made that commitment in July 2019, while Marriott International did so in August followed by Hyatt in November.

Single-use plastics are defined as disposable items that are used only once and then discarded. Examples include straws, coffee stirrers, drinking cups, bags for laundry and extra pillows, water bottles, packaging for food and welcome products, take-out dishes and tableware, room gifts and welcome products, and room keys. In their place, “relevant alternatives to plastic will be proposed for each specific item, considering life-cycle assessments to ensure better environmental performance,” the company said in a statement.

“We are aware of the significant impact we have on our planet and our responsibility to create tangible benefits for our employees, guests, suppliers, partners, and host communities,” said Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor Hotels.

One other recent development related to eliminating plastics in the hotel and meeting experiences, which has raised $100,000 and needs only $14,500 more to start production: A coffee cup requiring no lid.

 

