Menu
Inno8_logo
Corporate Meetings & Events>Strategic Meetings Management

New Meeting Planning Firm Aims to Serve Increasing SMMP Needs

A new company focused on strategic meetings management has launched, with an executive team boasting a high-profile pedigree.

The new Las Vegas-based Innov8 Meetings + Events, led by Robyn Mietkiewicz, CMP, CMM, and Cheryl Payne, CMP, CMM, is focused on assisting organizations with sourcing, contracting, and other strategic meeting management process improvements—including tracking data, leveraging meetings spend, and reducing risk through contracts and volume-buyer programs.

Both Mietkiewicz and Payne had been senior directors at Meeting Sites Resource, and both have served as president of the Meeting Professionals International Orange County Chapter. Mietkiewicz also served as chair of the educational review task force for MPI International, and was the recipient of both the MPI RISE Award for Member of the Year in 2014 and the Event Industry Council’s Pacesetters Award in 2013.

Robyn Mietkiewicz, CMP, CMM

Payne has served the industry in multiple roles, including on the APEX Advisory Task Force and as an educator teaching meeting planning skills at industry conferences and at Cal State Fullerton University and Orange Coast College.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Professional Development
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
benchmarking
6 Steps to Benchmarking Your SMMP
Feb 01, 2019
plan_do_check_act
3 Components of an SMM Assessment
Jan 16, 2019
What Could Go Wrong? 3 Common Challenges of SMM Implementation
Dec 18, 2018
scrutiny
10 Benefits You Could Be Getting from Your SMM
Dec 14, 2018