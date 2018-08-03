Infographic: Simple Meetings? Not So Simple

The Global Business Travel Association, in conjunction with HRS, unveiled a report in July that underscored the lack of management and reporting for small corporate meetings.

The study, "How Do Companies Approach Simple Meetings?," showed that only one in five respondents used an e-rfp platform to compare bids for simple meetings and were far more likely to use consumer channels, like venue websites, for booking. Here's a GBTA infographic with some of the other findings from 260 qualified respondents: