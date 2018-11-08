Bumble App Gets Real-Life Moxy

Bumble, the free networking app dedicated to furthering personal and professional connections for women, has partnered with the Moxy hotel brand to provide environments for meetings in real life. BumbleSpots are locations that have been verified for safety and inclusivity for app users to meet contacts made online. The first location, at the Moxy NYC Downtown, will host a launch party on November 13 with live bands and the DJs Coco & Breezy. Other BumbleSpot celebrations at Moxy Hotels in Chicago and Denver, Colo., will happen later this month, and five more locations in hotels, bars, and restaurants the United States and Canada are expected to be verified as BumbleSpots by the end of the year.

Andee Olson, director of partnerships at Bumble, said, “The idea for BumbleSpot is to create a network of physical locations across the U.S. and Canada that support our mission to end misogyny and empower women in their relationships across all aspects of life.”

There are more than 40 million Bumble users in 160 countries so the partnership using the hashtag #atthemoxy could be a beneficial partnership for the Moxy brand of boutique hotels, launched in 2016 with a view to capturing the millennial demographic.