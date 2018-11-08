Menu
Moxy NYC Downtown
The Moxy NYC Downtown hotel
Event Tech>Social Media

Bumble App Gets Real-Life Moxy

The women’s networking app has launched a partnership with Marriott International’s experiential brand Moxy for meetup locations.

Bumble, the free networking app dedicated to furthering personal and professional connections for women, has partnered with the Moxy hotel brand to provide environments for meetings in real life. BumbleSpots are locations that have been verified for safety and inclusivity for app users to meet contacts made online. The first location, at the Moxy NYC Downtown, will host a launch party on November 13 with live bands and the DJs Coco & Breezy. Other BumbleSpot celebrations at Moxy Hotels in Chicago and Denver, Colo., will happen later this month, and five more locations in hotels, bars, and restaurants the United States and Canada are expected to be verified as BumbleSpots by the end of the year.

Andee Olson, director of partnerships at Bumble, said, “The idea for BumbleSpot is to create a network of physical locations across the U.S. and Canada that support our mission to end misogyny and empower women in their relationships across all aspects of life.”

There are more than 40 million Bumble users in 160 countries so the partnership using the hashtag #atthemoxy could be a beneficial partnership for the Moxy brand of boutique hotels, launched in 2016 with a view to capturing the millennial demographic.

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
social_media
Design a Must-Connect Social Media Strategy
Jul 19, 2018
Get sponsors for your social media event activities
Are You Forgetting to Socialize Your Sponsorships?
Oct 04, 2017
typing on a phone
How One Organization Optimized Social Media for Its Event
Aug 17, 2017
People sitting in chairs
What You Need to Know to Make the Most of Social for Events
Aug 02, 2017