New Jersey Moves to Protect Hotel Workers with Technology

Panic buttons for housekeeping and other staff members will be legally required by the end of the year.

This month, Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, signed a bill requiring hotels with 100 or more guest rooms to provide wearable alarms for staff to alert security in an emergency. Once triggered, the “panic buttons” notify security of the location of the staff member so he or she can be reached quickly.  New Jersey hotels have until January 2020 to implement the new regulation. It is the first state-wide law in the U.S., although Chicago enacted a similar requirement in July 2018 and certain chains, including Caesars Entertainment and MGM International, have already begun instituting similar programs to protect workers.

For more information on the technology read Panic Buttons for Hotel Staff Could Benefit Your Attendees, Too.

 

 

 

