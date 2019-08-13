Skip navigation
Hong Kong Airport Shut Down: What Can Planners Do?

Civil unrest is disrupting the island and causing travel chaos. Time to review contracts, insurance, and contingency plans.

Meeting planners can prepare ahead of time for most emergency situations, but sometimes a major disruption comes out of the blue. If you planned an event or travel through Hong Kong before these protests were on anyone’s radar and are now caught up in the chaos, here are some practical tips for getting through it.

Civil Unrest: What's Your Meeting Contingency Plan? details the steps taken by Natural & Organic Asia show run by London-based Informa PLC (parent company of MeetingsNet) to protect its Hong Kong event scheduled for early next month.

Have You Registered? The Risk360 Conference Is in NYC November 14. 

This L.A. Times story reports that many airlines are allowing travelers to change or cancel flights without additional fees, so if you are not actually in Hong Kong, you may not have to break the bank to avoid it. If you are there and unable to leave, check your travel insurance. According to the report, you may still be eligible for refunds on hotels due to flight delays even if you don’t have “cancel for any reason” insurance. One of the key takeaways from the article is to make sure any travel communications are swift and credible: Does the airline have your current cell phone number? Are you registered with the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program so you can be reached during an emergency?
