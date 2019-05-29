GDPR One Year Later: Still a Work in Progress

This time last year, the European Union introduced new legislation with very specific requirements about how organizations collect, store, and distribute personal data. The legislation protects the data of any EU citizen, even if the organization collecting the data is located and does business elsewhere. MeetingsNet prepared the Meeting Professional’s Guide to GDPR to help planners avoid falling foul of the regulation and facing stringent fines. So far, with the exception of one high-profile company (GDPR: The Fines Have Started) the meetings industry seems to be accommodating the new requirements. However, new research by London-based Eventsforce reveals that 90 percent of event planners still face challenges with GDPR.