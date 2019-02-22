Six Steps for Breakthrough Negotiations

Remember that time when you presented your contract terms to a vendor—perhaps a hotel, production company, tech provider, off-site venue, or speakers agency—and the vendor simply replied, "Sure, this is fine." Of course you don't, because that doesn't happen.



Every negotiation has its sticking points, with some more serious than others. In this article from Forbes magazine, veteran business coach and keynote speaker Chris Westfall lays out the six steps you can use to get past the most problematic moments while negotiating a business deal. One of the interesting thoughts from Westfall: "Respond when angry, and you'll make the best speech you will ever regret."



