Menu
difficult negotiation
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Negotiating & Contracts

Six Steps for Breakthrough Negotiations

Few business agreements get done without some friction. Here are ways to get past the toughest moments in the dealmaking process.

Remember that time when you presented your contract terms to a vendor—perhaps a hotel, production company, tech provider, off-site venue, or speakers agency—and the vendor simply replied, "Sure, this is fine." Of course you don't, because that doesn't happen.
 
Every negotiation has its sticking points, with some more serious than others. In this article from Forbes magazine, veteran business coach and keynote speaker Chris Westfall lays out the six steps you can use to get past the most problematic moments while negotiating a business deal. One of the interesting thoughts from Westfall: "Respond when angry, and you'll make the best speech you will ever regret."  

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ThinkstockPhotos-881484382
[Webinar] Meeting Planner Ethics: Issues Under Scrutiny
Feb 23, 2019
commissions
Transferring Commissions? That’s Just Wrong
Jan 25, 2019
ThinkstockPhotos-856634504
[Webinar] Hotel Contract Clauses Planners Should Be Using but Probably Aren’t
Jan 23, 2019
Jan_2019_CS_web_post_Kleinfeld_Story_4.jpg
Risk 360: Developing an Emergency Plan
Jan 08, 2019