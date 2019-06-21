Menu
Negotiationtips0519.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Negotiating & Contracts

Let’s Make a Deal

14 negotiating tips from 14 top business coaches

Given that hotels have enjoyed eight straight years of increased revenue per available room, it’s clearly not been easy for meeting planners to get all the elements they need for their events at great prices. But this article from Forbes.com provides one helpful tip from each of 14 members of the Forbes Coaches Council, so that planners can figure out the right approach to any negotiating situation, maximize their leverage, and get what their next event needs at a price their organization can live with. 

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ECEF-Bestof_094-post.jpg
Inside the Deal to Sell the National Restaurant Association Exposition
Jun 10, 2019
Michelle_Milligan.jpg
Two Minutes with Michelle Milligan: Two-Term SGMP President and Buffy Fan
Jun 07, 2019
canceledevent.png
A "Craigslist" for Canceled Meetings?
May 16, 2019
HotelBooking.jpg
Surprising Results from Convention Room-Block Study
Apr 08, 2019