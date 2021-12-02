Skip navigation
Menu
airquality.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Yet Another Job for Planners: Clearing the Air

Having a conversation with your venue about indoor air quality is a must. Here are some resources to help you understand the basics.

A meeting professional’s expertise can go in any number of directions: marketing, adult education, event design, site selection, contracting, event technology … It’s a dynamic role. And as varied as the job description can be, how many planners in early 2020 would have included an understanding of indoor air quality?

Fast forward to today, and the topic is an obvious health issue. When the pandemic started, many venues focused on surface hygiene, but it became clear that Covid passed from one person to another primarily through airborne transmission. A discussion with any potential meeting venue should cover air-circulation and air-quality issues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white paper on ventilation is a comprehensive source for information and guidance, and this article from Buildings.com is a good intro to the topic. The article is addressed to hoteliers but provides meeting planners with some basics on HVAC filtration and some ways to improve ventilation. For instance, did you know that a humidity level of 40 percent to 60 percent is the best for combating the spread of viruses

Another important tip: “If HVAC systems are used, they should be regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned. This is crucial as many hotel rooms have been dormant over the past 18 months, which could have resulted in mold growth due to the stagnant enclosed environment. If your hotel operates a regular maintenance procedure, then you will be much safer.”

For more tips on ensuring good air quality at meetings, read this MeetingsNet article.

 

TAGS: Event Design & Ideas
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
computer-gdf306ad11_640.jpg
Six Post-Event Uses for Webinar Content
Dec 03, 2021
omicron.jpg
4 Reasons Meetings Planners Are Ready for Omicron
Dec 02, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 2.25.25 PM.png
4 Takeaways from GBTA’s 2022 Business-Travel Forecast
Nov 19, 2021
IMEX21GregBogue.jpeg
Event Communication that Cuts Through the Clutter
Nov 15, 2021