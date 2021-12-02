Yet Another Job for Planners: Clearing the Air

A meeting professional’s expertise can go in any number of directions: marketing, adult education, event design, site selection, contracting, event technology … It’s a dynamic role. And as varied as the job description can be, how many planners in early 2020 would have included an understanding of indoor air quality?

Fast forward to today, and the topic is an obvious health issue. When the pandemic started, many venues focused on surface hygiene, but it became clear that Covid passed from one person to another primarily through airborne transmission. A discussion with any potential meeting venue should cover air-circulation and air-quality issues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white paper on ventilation is a comprehensive source for information and guidance, and this article from Buildings.com is a good intro to the topic. The article is addressed to hoteliers but provides meeting planners with some basics on HVAC filtration and some ways to improve ventilation. For instance, did you know that a humidity level of 40 percent to 60 percent is the best for combating the spread of viruses

Another important tip: “If HVAC systems are used, they should be regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned. This is crucial as many hotel rooms have been dormant over the past 18 months, which could have resulted in mold growth due to the stagnant enclosed environment. If your hotel operates a regular maintenance procedure, then you will be much safer.”



For more tips on ensuring good air quality at meetings, read this MeetingsNet article.