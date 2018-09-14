Tools to Help Your Far-Flung Team Collaborate Effectively

As a meeting manager, there are probably many instances where you'd like to conduct a detail-laden group session with your team members, even though they work remotely or are traveling for business at that moment. What's more, there are surely plenty of times when you want to discuss your event's nuts and bolts with your hotel partners or other vendors but without any of you traveling to do it. In such instances, having the right collaboration tools can make things work as well as if you were all together in person. To learn about some of the better possibilities, read this article from Inc. magazine.