The Inc. 5000 List Gives Insight into Meeting and Event Trends

How many of your attendees want to be locked up? It’s a serious question. The Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies is out and some of the entries provide insights for meeting planners into what trends in travel and entertainment they should be paying attention to. At number 1,522 on the list is Escapology, an escape room company which grew 272 percent over the last three years. With multiple locations in conference cities like Orlando, Fla., it may be time to add escape games to your list of team building activities. The success of two other companies indicate that your attendees are looking for unique experiences: The Roman Guy at number 1,262 has grown 327 percent offering behind-the-scene tours of Italy and Vatican City that are unavailable to most visitors, and Museum Hack (#3,346) gives your attendees the opportunity to drink wine, play games, and discover obscure parts of museums on VIP experiences.

The list indicates that experiential events are on the rise. Silver Lining Design (#2,477) creates event environments and The SnapBar, a company that enables attendees to record and publish to social media video and photos at events, broke into the top 500 companies on the list by making it to #473 with almost a 1,000 percent growth rate over the last three years.

There are a healthy number of meeting and event planning companies on the list, check out the slideshow for a sampling of privately held companies with impressive growth rates.