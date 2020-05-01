How to Make Big Decisions Better

When a group of colleagues comes together to solve an organizational challenge, formidable obstacles lie ahead of them: Weighing the importance of various factors, taking in the varied perspectives of all participants, and coming to consensus—all in a limited time frame.



To help reach the goal, meeting leaders could try a format that methodically considers all the internal and external factors, allowing for the most well-informed decision. Cheryl Einhorn is the creator of the AREA Method, a decision-making system to solve complex problems. Author of the book Problem Solved, Einhorn delivered a TED Talk in 2019 on the topic, but in this video presentation for Columbia Business School, Einhorn uses a case study of the AREA Method that meeting and incentive planners will relate to: How a firm develops an incentive compensation plan that will get the best performance from its salesforce.



In the video link, the presentation begins at 2:30 and ends at 28:00, with a question-and-answer session afterward. Both meeting leaders and planners will gain a better understanding of how their groups can attack problems in a way that gives the proper weight to the proper factors while minimizing friction between participants.