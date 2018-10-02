Is EQ on Your Meeting Agenda? It Should Be

One principle in employee development that's gained traction in recent years is focusing on learners as whole people, rather than focusing simply on the desired skills an organization wants them to master. As a result, the human side of business—listening to and understanding others, and then expressing oneself in a way that resonates with those particular people—is getting more attention from organizations.



In fact, those efforts are being validated by corporate studies as well as hard business results. For instance, one study says that 58 percent of job performance involves activities where emotional intelligence ("EQ") is a factor, while 90 percent of top performers are high in EQ.



For corporate and association planners who strategize with their executives on meeting content, EQ is a topic that's ripe for exploration. This article from Workforce magazine explains how to deliver EQ training alongside hard-skill instruction to maximize employee performance.