Could You Use a $560 Million Event-Production Budget?

It’s likely that no meeting planner who’s had to shuttle attendees between venues in Las Vegas ever dreamed that a vehicle could travel 180 miles an hour down Las Vegas Boulevard. Well, on November 18 and 19, the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Grand Prix will have about two dozen cars doing just that.



The effort by Formula 1 to re-pave four miles of city streets, erect a multi-story paddock building, and build viewing areas, hospitality suites, and pedestrian bridges for 110,000 people—with help from various hotels on the Strip who will earn copious revenue from hosting spectators—is an undertaking of more than a half-billion dollars.



An article from the Hollywood Reporter details the efforts of some of those entities, as well as the impact the work will have on business and leisure travelers in Las Vegas between now and mid-November.



Further, an article from Insider.com notes the closure or obstruction of many popular attractions, including the Bellagio fountains and the Mirage volcano, along with some visitors saying the Strip is “unrecognizable.” It also notes that an ocean of traffic cones is redirecting vehicles along the Strip, adding significant time to what are typically short rides between hotels, and between the Las Vegas Convention Center and hotels.



With September, October, and November being prime season for meetings, conventions, and trade shows, planners hosting events in Las Vegas over that period—including the meetings industry’s IMEX America show in mid-October—have some extra duties involving attendee, sponsor, and exhibitor communications to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.