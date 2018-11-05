A Case for Ending the Use of Cheap Conference Swag

The U.S. tariffs implemented on China this year have raised the cost of a host of products made there, including promotional items used at meetings and events. This article in Fast Company makes the case that now is the moment for companies and associations to forgo those items in an effort to preserve the environment, and also create more humane working conditions for the people who make promotional products.



Fortunately, the article doesn't simply list which promotional items you probably shouldn't use anymore—it presents a few alternatives that will meet the objective organizations want from promotional efforts: favorable brand recall.