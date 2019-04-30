Attendees Need Skills in Small Talk to Maximize their Meeting Experience

With so many post-event surveys revealing that meeting attendees get big benefits from their social interactions at meetings in terms of useful information and business contacts, a lot of planners rightly focus on making the time outside of educational sessions more conducive to conversation. But one factor that gets overlooked is that many people who attend meetings aren't comfortable with starting up and maintaining a conversation with someone they don't know.

To keep people off their phones and engaged with fellow attendees at receptions and other events where interaction is a main objective, planners can provide their attendees with this illustrated guide to making "small talk" that not just breaks the ice but also brings business benefits.