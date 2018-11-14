Pharma Forum Trailblazer Awards: Will You Nominate the Next Winner?

Is there someone in the life sciences meetings community whose creativity, collaborative mindset, or leadership is making this industry a better place? Then take a minute to nominate him or her for a Pharma Forum Trailblazer Award.

Pharma Forum’s co-organizers, MeetingsNet and CBI, are now accepting nominations in each of three categories:

Experience Innovation Trailblazer Award

The recipient infuses powerful experiences into meetings with a great passion, and truly incorporates attendee satisfaction into every aspect of the meeting.

Collaboration Trailblazer Award

The recipient continuously works effectively with key partners, makes an extraordinary effort to improve relationships, and networks constantly.

Passionate Leadership Trailblazer Award

The recipient embodies the meaning of passion in every aspect of work—from leading a successful and engaged team to conducting highly-rated meetings to emphasizing the importance of the patient in the educational process.

Winners will be selected by the Pharma Forum Advisory Committee and announced on site at the 2019 Pharma Forum Conference March 24–27 in New York City and highlighted on MeetingsNet magazine and in the CBI blog.

Do you think you someone who deserves recognition? Click here to nominate today! The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 1, 2019