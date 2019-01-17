Marriott Unveils New Loyalty Program Brand

Two and a half years after acquiring Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and four months after combining all of Marriott Hotels brands’ rewards programs, Marriott has rebranded the program and announced a new series of experiences available to members. The new loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, will launch on February 13 and unifies the 120 million members of Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and SPG into one program.

Top membership tiers have been renamed; Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite replaces Platinum Premier Elite, and Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite replaces the Platinum Premier Elite with Ambassador tier.

Marriott claims that loyalty program members will be able to achieve elite status faster by combining points from several different brands, earning an average of 20 percent more points per dollar spent.

Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments are now integrated into Marriott Bonvoy Moments and feature member experiences in more than a thousand destinations, including cooking lessons with famous chefs, access to sporting events and sold-out festivals, and customized travel experiences such as hiking glaciers.

The SPG and Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps will deactivate on February 13 when the Marriott app will automatically update to the Marriott Bonvoy app.

Marriott International’s Global Chief Commercial Officer, Stephanie Linnartz, said in a statement, “Marriott Bonvoy is a travel program designed to bring to life our extraordinary portfolio of global brands in 129 countries and territories, while also providing endless inspiration for members to keep traveling and pursuing their passions.”