Special Event 2018 gala awards
The Special Event Gala Awards, 2018
Global Events Planning

Special Events Magazine's Gala Awards Are Calling for Entries

Corporate, association, and independent planners can be recognized for their outstanding work.

The Gala Awards have been presented by Special Events magazine, a sister publication to MeetingsNet, since 1986. The awards recognize the finest work in special events across the globe. The competition covers categories including Best Multiple-Day Incentive Event, Best Achievement in Logistics, and Best Event for a Corporation or Association.
 
The deadline for entries is Friday, September 14. If you or your colleagues coordinated a special event in 2018 that dazzled attendees while hitting the mark with the host organization and its sponsors, then there's still time to submit an entry and perhaps win a 2019 Gala Award. The awards will be given out on January 10 during The Special Event 2019 show in San Diego—at a gala presentation, naturally.
 
The link to contest details and application forms can be found here.  
 
To view a gallery of the winners of last year's Gala Awards as they take the stage at The Special Event 2018 show, click here.  

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
