Special Events Magazine's Gala Awards Are Calling for Entries

The Gala Awards have been presented by Special Events magazine, a sister publication to MeetingsNet, since 1986. The awards recognize the finest work in special events across the globe. The competition covers categories including Best Multiple-Day Incentive Event, Best Achievement in Logistics, and Best Event for a Corporation or Association.



The deadline for entries is Friday, September 14. If you or your colleagues coordinated a special event in 2018 that dazzled attendees while hitting the mark with the host organization and its sponsors, then there's still time to submit an entry and perhaps win a 2019 Gala Award. The awards will be given out on January 10 during The Special Event 2019 show in San Diego—at a gala presentation, naturally.



The link to contest details and application forms can be found here.



To view a gallery of the winners of last year's Gala Awards as they take the stage at The Special Event 2018 show, click here.