Meetings & Hospitality Industry Event Changes Dates for 2019

Show organizer IBTM announced last week that its IBTM Americas event that takes place in Mexico City each year will be moved ahead in 2019, to May 29-30. The 2018 event­—touted by organizers as an "inaugural" event because it morphed from being a U.S.-based show called IBTM America and increased its focus on Central and South American destinations and properties—took place in early September and drew 785 hosted buyers and 400 exhibitors. The show also offers about 50 educational sessions accredited by the Event Industry Council.



“This year’s inaugural IBTM Americas event was a huge success, but we know from talking to our customers that we can widen the scope of attendance in our region and internationally by bringing the event forward in the calendar," said David Hidalgo, show director. "In doing so, we avoid the busy end-of-summer period, and our guests also benefit from the weather" in Mexico City in May.



For more information, visit http://www.ibtmamericas.com/

