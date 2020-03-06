Brought to you by:





Passionate meeting planners are invited to join some of the brightest minds in meeting and events for an exclusive look into the future of event food and beverage.

Meet us at the Marriott Delta Allen on March 31 to engage in an afternoon of networking and creative education. An expert panel will share their expectations for the new foods you’re likely to see on tomorrow’s menus, plus creative ideas that’ll blow your clients away!

The Schedule

11:30 am - 1:00 pm | Lunch + IACC Copper Skillet Competition Finale

1:15 pm - 3:00 pm | General Session: New Foods You are Likely to See in Tomorrow's Menus*

3:00 pm - 3:30 pm | Refreshment break and networking

*This session is approved for 1.75 clock hours toward the CMP credential.

About the Panel

You know the impact food and beverage plays in social interaction and you also probably know, and often feel, that pressure to continuously push the boundaries and deliver immersive experiences that feel one-of-a-kind to the modern delegate. On top of the creative innovations we’re expected to put out, sustainable practices and dietary restrictions need to be on the forefront of planning. That’s where the experts come in:

On the schedule to appear is Patrick Berwald, Vice President, Food & Beverage Benchmark, a Global Hospitality Company; Murray Hall, Executive Chef, BMO Institute for Learning; Mariela McIlwraith, Director, Industry Advancement, Events Industry Council; Jessie States, Director, MPI Academy; and Tracy Stuckrath, Consultant, thrive! meetings & events.

Disruption expert Greg Offner and meeting designer Mike Van der Vijver will facilitate the panel. If these valuable learner outcomes pique your interest, this is the event for you:

Recognize important ingredients which will ensure planners achieve their sustainability and environmental meeting goals.

Consider the role food and beverage plays and its powerful impact on your delegates feelings of inclusion, satisfaction and excitement.

Sample new foods, understand their positive impact and be at ease with introducing new exciting food and beverages that will delight your delegates.

Your admission to the seminar includes a ticket to the IACC Copper Skillet finale before the panel, where finalists from around the globe will compete live to be named top venue chef of the year. These culinary masters have been battling in heats across the globe all year long for a chance to claim the coveted Copper Skillet!



During the culinary showdown, Marriott Delta Allen will serve scrumptious food and drink while you mingle with fellow meeting planners and representatives from IACC venues throughout the world. What better way to inspire a creative afternoon focused on the future of food and beverage?

To end the day right after the panel session, we’ll cheers to the future with refreshments and more networking.

We hope you'll join us for an afternoon of inspiring education and collaboration! Click here for all the details and to register.