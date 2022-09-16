Skip navigation
ITA Group Acquires Experiential-Learning Company

London-based NKD increases ITA Group’s headcount by a third and adds greatly to its global reach.

After launching ITA Group Europe in early 2021, ITA Group has made another move to broaden its global footprint. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has acquired London-based experiential-learning company NKD.

NDK adds 50 employees to the ITA team, as well as an associate network of NKD-trained consultants across five continents. Prior to the acquisition, ITA Group had approximately 150 full-time employees.

Among NDK’s service areas are strategic consulting, leadership development, employee engagement and onboarding, performance management, culture change, and skills training. The new services will allow ITA to add custom learning and development initiatives into its employee, channel-partner, and customer-engagement programs.

In 2021, ITA Group executed 144 in-person corporate meetings, 100 incentive travel programs, and 93 stand-alone virtual events, according to data provided for its place on MeetingsNet’s CMI 25 list of the largest independent meeting-planning companies working with the North American corporate market.

“We’re excited to add NKD’s experiential learning capabilities to our solutions,” said Brent Vander Waal, ITA Group’s president and CEO. “NKD’s in-person, virtual, and digital-learning experiences are a great complement to our existing services and will further enhance engagement of employees, channel partners, and customers to help address our clients’ biggest business challenges.”

ITA Group has two other subsidiaries: the experiential design and production company Hartmann Studios, acquired in mid-2018, and market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey, acquired in fall 2017.

