A recent corporate-meeting experience produced by DRPG
Global Events Planning

International Events Agency Chooses Atlanta as U.S. Foothold

DRPG, a 400-employee firm out of the United Kingdom, will support existing North American clients and seek new ones from its southeastern U.S. office.

DRPG, a United Kingdom-based live events and communications agency that works with global brands including Bosch, Fiat Chrysler, Longines, and Triumph on internal meetings and incentives, customer and public events, and exhibit design, has opened a North American office in Atlanta.

Established in 1980, DRPG has grown to become a 400-person organization with nine offices throughout the U.K. In a press release, the firm said it chose Atlanta as its initial U.S. foothold because it is “a booming creative, business, and cultural hub."

Dale Parmenter, CEO of DRPG, said that “British creativity is well respected around the globe, and we’ve seen much success working with North American clients. ... Our investment and increased focus here shows we are confident that North America will be a big market for us and could grow quickly.”

DRPG North America is led by Vice President Emma Collins, the agency’s former client-development director. She will be supported stateside by Matt Franks as group director of events, Nick Fagan as creative technologist, and Erin Dickman as marketing manager. Additional client support will come from U.K. staffers.

“Whether our clients need vital strategic insight into why their current prospects aren’t biting or an all-guns-blazing employee experience to help retain their best people, DRPG North America is a single point of contact for creating communications that engage, excite, and inspire in every detail,” added Parmenter.

One offering DRPG will use to entice more North American clients is a sustainability tracking app that analyzes each decision in real time throughout a project’s lifecycle, monitoring progress and allowing for adjustments to be made rather than focusing only on a carbon-offsetting figure after the fact.

