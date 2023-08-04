IMEX Promotes Richards to Consolidate ESG Efforts

Natasha Richards joined IMEX Group in 2010, and since 2020 she has headed up advocacy and industry relations for the U.K.-based meetings-industry show organizer. However, her recent promotion adds a key word to her title: impact.

Richards has been named director of impact and industry relations for IMEX Group, heading up a new Impact business unit that now also takes on the company’s environmental, social, and governance strategy.

Specifically, the new team will oversee all the projects and charitable endeavors that IMEX drives or supports, “many of which have previously been reliant on volunteers and passionate individuals within the business,” according to a company press release. The goal is to broaden the company’s positive influence on Brighton, U.K., the IMEX Group headquarters location; Frankfurt, Germany, and Las Vegas, where it holds its two annual trade shows; and the meetings and events industry overall.

In addition to a strong focus on ESG, Richards will also oversee IMEX Group’s industry partnerships, sponsorships, pan-industry initiatives, and strategic alliances.

“The creation of this new Impact business unit is a clear demonstration of IMEX’s determination to achieve our ESG goals while also leading and encouraging others to do the same,” said Richards. “We also expect this change to feed into IMEX’s employer brand and, most importantly, to create a net positive impact for the global events industry.”