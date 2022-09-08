Skip navigation
EIC Announces 2022 Recipients for Its Hall of Leaders, Other Global Awards

13 industry veterans will be honored in Las Vegas in October for their significant contributions to the meetings and events industry.

The Events Industry Council, an umbrella organization representing more than 30 industry associations, announced this week the recipients of its 2022 Global Awards, which honor exemplary achievements within the global business-events industry.

This year’s inductees to EIC’s Hall of Leaders, a career-spanning achievement, are:

• Sandy Biback, CMP Emeritus, CMM, founder of Meeting Professionals Against Human Trafficking (in photo)Biback2.png

Dr. Krzysztof Celuch, CEO, Celuch Consulting (in photo), an event-marketing research and education firmKrzysztofCeluch.png

Larry Alexander, president and CEO (retired), Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

Noor Ahmad Hamid, COO, Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau

Bob McClintock, executive vice president, convention centers, ASM Global

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation

These six inductees join 143 others in the EIC Hall of Leaders.

For its 2022 Pacesetter Award, EIC chose David Hidalgo, show director, IBTM Americas – RX, and Katharina Path, marketing manager, conventions, Frankfurt Convention Bureau. This award recognizes emerging leaders whose forward thinking and innovative approaches have led to ground-breaking changes that are advancing the industry.

EIC’s 2022 Social Impact Award went to Melva LaJoy Legrand, CMP, DES, CEO of LaJoy Plans (in photo); Dr. Joan Su, CHE, CHIA, CEM, director of graduate education in event management/associate professor, Iowa State University; and The Sustainable Events Forum. This award recognizes extraordinary effort in the areas of people, planet, and shared prosperity.MelvaLaJoy Legrand.png

The 2022 Adaptation and Innovation Award was presented to Manolita Moore, MBA, CEM, COO, Simulocity, LLC; Terry Tsao, chief marketing officer & president of Taiwan, SEMI, and Yulita Osuba, director of sales, marketing, event management and exhibitor services (retired), Orange County Convention Center. The award recognizes extraordinary effort in the areas of adaptation and innovation to ensure the industry’s relevance into the future.

The 13 recipients will be honored at EIC’s Global Awards Celebration at ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, on October 10, which is also the first day of the IMEX America show, the largest events-industry conference/exhibition in North America.

