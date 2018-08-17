Insurance and Financial Meetings Pros Get Rocky Mountain Hospitality

Marriott International and The Hotel Talisa Vail recently hosted the Insurance & Financial Services Forum in Vail, Colo., with 45 meetings and events professionals along with Marriott International corporate leaders and key hotel insurance and financial specialists. The conference agenda focused on company updates and innovations, a review of the Convention and Resort Network and a summary of the luxury brand strategy including the newly-introduced Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The mountainside Hotel Talisa Vail, which opened in late 2017 after a $65 million renovation, was homebase for the Forum. The 285-room property has 40,000 square feet of meeting space, a spa, and million-dollar views. The weekend event included dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch; a gondola ride and special dinner at The 10th on Vail Mountain; and an evening enjoying the prestigious Vail Dance Festival.

Key partners and sponsors included United Airlines; The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch; Vail Resorts; Colorado Mountain Express; Steelcase, Leonard Neil Productions; Cultivate; Venture Sports; Allied PRA; and Destination Services Company.