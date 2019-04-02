Brought to you by:



Hotel Xcaret Mexico provides unique locations to host conventions, product launches, award ceremonies, team building activities and many other group experiences with unparalleled views to the turquoise sea, white sand beaches, underground caves and crystal water rivers in the heart of the Riviera Maya.

The hotel is 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport and 45 from Tulum. Its architecture integrates Nature and pays tribute to the Mayan culture with 5 buildings or “Casas” that represent important symbols to it: Viento (wind), Agua (water), Espiral (spiral), Tierra (earth) and Fuego (fire). The 900 suites of the hotel are decorated with mexican handicrafts made by local artisans and have unique amenities according to the Casa they are located.

Its one of a kind ALL-FUN INCLUSIVE™ concept offers all the benefits of a traditional all-inclusive resort plus unlimited access and round transportation from hotel to airport and to its 9 natural parks and tours: Xcaret, Xel-há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage, Xenotes and Xichén, where you can enjoy a tour on your day off or a private event outside the host hotel. This will portray the closure of a memorable convention and will ensure a greater engagement among your team members.

The Convention Center with capacity for 1,100 people, the Xpiral Restaurant with a spectacular 360° view to the Mayan rainforest and the turquoise sea or the beautiful Hacienda Henequenera located in Xcaret park are some examples of the great variety of venues that, with the utmost technology and logistics, will make an unconventional experience.

Your guests also will be captivated by the worldwide flavors of Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s 12 restaurants and 9 bars, where Mexican cuisine plays as the protagonist of them all.

Unconventional. Hotel Xcaret Mexico.