World Travel, Inc., World Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25   

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 753

# with a hybrid component: 5

Stand-alone virtual events: 5

Incentive-travel programs: 44

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 63,100

The Latest

• World Travel has seen several significant leadership changes over the past year. Last September, after two years on the employee-owned organization’s board of directors, Erika Moore was named president. Shortly after, in January 2024, Denise Reichwein Lees joined the company as vice president, global meetings, events & leisure services. Most recently, Barbara Barnard came on as executive vice president, sales & marketing.

• World Travel is a Cvent Platinum agency partner and was nominated as a finalist for the 2024 Cvent Excellence Award.

• In October 2022, corporate travel agencies World Travel Inc. and Clarity launched the One Global corporate travel community. In addition to their respective U.S. and U.K. home markets, One Global includes partner agencies throughout EMEA, South America, and Asia-Pacific. The partnership is now working to expand into meeting and event services.

• World Travel launched WorldVC, a virtual-pay solution in partnership with U.S. Bank, designed to expedite hotel check-ins for corporate travelers and better manage employee spend for client companies.

• World Travel’s key meeting markets include accounting/banking/finance, higher education, and technology.