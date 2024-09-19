Skip navigation
Nothing complements an event more than a magical dining experience in a breath-taking setting. The event featured a destination-inspired menu and entertainment, coupled with games and plenty of stargazing.
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel, Inc., World Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25   

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

World Travel, Inc., World Meetings & Events    

Exton, Pa.

worldtravelinc/services/meetings-and-incentives.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 753
# with a hybrid component: 5
Stand-alone virtual events: 5
Incentive-travel programs: 44
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 63,100

The Latest

• World Travel has seen several significant leadership changes over the past year. Last September, after two years on the employee-owned organization’s board of directors, Erika Moore was named president. Shortly after, in January 2024, Denise Reichwein Lees joined the company as vice president, global meetings, events & leisure services. Most recently, Barbara Barnard came on as executive vice president, sales & marketing.  

• World Travel is a Cvent Platinum agency partner and was nominated as a finalist for the 2024 Cvent Excellence Award.

• In October 2022, corporate travel agencies World Travel Inc. and Clarity launched the One Global corporate travel community. In addition to their respective U.S. and U.K. home markets, One Global includes partner agencies throughout EMEA, South America, and Asia-Pacific. The partnership is now working to expand into meeting and event services.

• World Travel launched WorldVC, a virtual-pay solution in partnership with U.S. Bank, designed to expedite hotel check-ins for corporate travelers and better manage employee spend for client companies.

• World Travel’s key meeting markets include accounting/banking/finance, higher education, and technology.

Leadership

Reichwein Lees.jpg

Denise Reichwein Lees, Vice President Global Meetings, Events & Leisure Sales

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 50
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 12%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

Links

Case Study: Collective Meeting

Case Study: Sales Incentive

 

