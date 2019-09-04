Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

World Travel Inc.

DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.

 

World Travel Inc. 

Exton, Pa.

corporate.worldtravelinc.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 950
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 41
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, academia, entertainment/sports

 

The Latest

• In November 2017, World Travel went from being a family-owned company to 100 percent employee owned.
• In 2018, World Travel expanded its senior leadership team to include new roles focused on technology, security, finance, and global markets.
• World Travel's major meeting partnership is with technology company Cvent. It also works with International SOS and WorldAware for risk management services and has recently partnered with Lyft for Business and Data Insights among other companies.
• While World Travel offers full meeting management services, the success of its Simple Meetings pilot in 2017 has led it to expand on the idea. It now offers simple registrations sites, integrations to online booking tools, and mobile app packages. Additionally, World Travel has recently implemented Text to Travel and enhanced its reporting platform to provide easily customized group, meeting, and event reporting.  

 

Leadership

Cheryl Lovely.jpg

Cheryl Lovely, Vice President, Global Meetings & Events
Jim Wells, Chairman
Liz Mandarino, CEO
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 51,094
Full-time employees: 530
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 12%
 

Links

World Travel Website 

World Travel Website (group, meetings & events page)

LinkedIn 

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

