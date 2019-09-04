World Travel Inc. 

• In November 2017, World Travel went from being a family-owned company to 100 percent employee owned.

• In 2018, World Travel expanded its senior leadership team to include new roles focused on technology, security, finance, and global markets.

• World Travel’s major meeting partnership is with technology company Cvent. It also works with International SOS and WorldAware for risk management services and has recently partnered with Lyft for Business and Data Insights among other companies.