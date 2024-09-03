What Makes a Hosted-Buyer Program Work?

Connect Meetings sets itself apart by orchestrating B2B marketplaces where hosted buyers of meetings and events have an “office” space where suppliers come to them to get business done during one-on-one appointments.

But beyond their business efficiencies, these shows also take their education, networking, and fun seriously. This was abundantly clear at the latest iteration, Connect Marketplace, held in Milwaukee from August 27 to 29.

The high-energy event drew its power not just from the professionals in the room and the ideas on the education stage, but also from the commitment of its partners in Milwaukee with an outstanding new convention center and other event-ready venues.

Here’s a look inside the 3,000-attendee show.