Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

What Makes a Hosted-Buyer Program Work?

liljon-107.jpg
Start Slideshow

Connect Meetings sets itself apart by orchestrating B2B marketplaces where hosted buyers of meetings and events have an “office” space where suppliers come to them to get business done during one-on-one appointments.  

But beyond their business efficiencies, these shows also take their education, networking, and fun seriously. This was abundantly clear at the latest iteration, Connect Marketplace, held in Milwaukee from August 27 to 29.

The high-energy event drew its power not just from the professionals in the room and the ideas on the education stage, but also from the commitment of its partners in Milwaukee with an outstanding new convention center and other event-ready venues.

Here’s a look inside the 3,000-attendee show.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
survey.jpg
Building a Crystal Ball: Future-Focused Events Survey
Aug 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-15 at 12.28.03 PM.png
Green Growth: Events Agency Buys Sustainability Firm
Aug 15, 2024
GettyImages-2164820433(1).jpg
Event Lessons from Lollapalooza and the Olympics
Aug 02, 2024
connect sign.jpg
Attention, Planners: Countdown to Connect Marketplace
Aug 02, 2024