Sponsored by Treasure Island

TI is at the epicenter of all the Vegas action, and where business gets done on a whole new level. For organized groups, incentive trips, and corporate gatherings, we have 30,500 square feet of expanded, renovated, and flexible meeting space. TI has spent $6.5 million making the new lower level extra-appealing, with a panoramic pool view and other amenities. Meetings can also break out into restaurants, cabanas, and bars, providing groups with some of the most convenient event facilities on the Strip. Plus, business travelers can now earn points with Radisson Rewards™ for Business.

Rooms & Suites

We’re freshly renovated. Discover 2,884 deluxe accommodations that include custom Elite SensaTIonal™ pillow-top beds, flat-screen TVs, high-speed Internet access, refrigerators, spacious marble bathrooms, separate seating areas, and many other first-class amenities—including gorgeous views of the brightest city on earth.

Restaurants

At TI, we have a taste for the eclectic. The undersea world is your oyster at Seafood Shack. Gilley’s BBQ serves slow-cooked saucy goodness. Señor Frog’s elevates south-of-the-border favorites. Grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner at The Coffee Shop. For a slice of gourmet pizza, there’s Pizzeria Francesco’s. And when you’re ready to satisfy your sweet tooth, head into Malena’s Yogurt Plus.

Entertainment

Catch the must-see worldwide hit Mystére™ by Cirque du Soleil®. Marvel at the tech, uniforms, stats, and secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when you explore Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Get your fun on tap at Gilley’s Saloon with the Gilley’s Girls and our mechanical bull. Every night is sizzling at Señor Frog’s, and the sultry vibe mixes nicely with delicious rum elixirs at the Mojito Bar. For cocktails in the center of it all, drift into the Breeze Bar.

With world-class entertainment and nightlife, a long list of singular dining options, comfortable accommodations, and an ideal location, Treasure Island is one of the best values on the Strip—and the first choice for safe Vegas fun.

Want to reserve your next event or meeting?

Call 800-944-7711 for additional details.

Travel professionals with valid IATA or CLIA numbers may experience all TI has to offer for a special rate. Go to treasureisland.com/meetings

Agent rates are subject to availability, and a few restrictions may apply.