Unbridled Solutions: 2024 CMI 25   

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 376

# with a hybrid component: 12

Stand-alone virtual events: 2

Incentive-travel programs: 37

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 28,000

The Latest

• In 2023, Unbridled Solutions expanded its leadership team, promoting three women as partners: Phillina Morgan, senior vice president, commercial operations; Steph Grey, senior vice president, sales and strategy; and Allison Boon, vice president, content and creative.

• In late 2023, Unbridled launched a new entity called Goodthink, a consulting company that extends the company’s offerings beyond live events into internal communications, change management, and corporate campaigns.

• Key client sectors for One10 are pharmaceutical & biotechnology, food & beverage, and financial.

• One10 has a strategic partnership with One Tribe to provide clients with the tools for carbon measurement and offsets. One Tribe calculates an event’s carbon footprint, creates reports and dashboards with the data, and partners with projects around the globe to offset the carbon emissions of events.

• The company has recently been honored with a spot on USA Today’s Top Workplaces list, as well as Cigna Healthcare's 2023 Bronze Healthy Workforce Designation for its commitment to employee well-being.