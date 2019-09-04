Unbridled
Denver, Colo.
unbridled.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 418
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 23
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, restaurants
The Latest
• Unbridled, a newcomer to the CMI 25 list in 2019, reports a 20 percent growth in new business over the past year.
• Sister companies that serve the meetings and convention market include Unbridled Productions, Unbridled Travel, Unbridled Media (focused on video production), Unbridled Connect (sales and service calling), and Giftd (a corporate gifting agency).
• The past year has seen additional development in motion graphics, which provides new capabilities for presentations at meetings and events.
• The interactive operations team is developing new vendor relationships to improve the event management process.
• A key value for the company is "to restore people and places.” Its headquarters is in a restored Denver mansion with historical landmark status, and the firm will open additional office space this year in a second restored historic home. Unbridled offers paid time off to employees who volunteer in the community.
Leadership
Stan Bullis, President and Owner
Scott Lucius, Partner and GM, Experience Management Group
Tim Woodring, Partner and GM, Experience Design Group
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 168,614
Full-time employees: 145
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 96%
