• Unbridled, a newcomer to the CMI 25 list in 2019, reports a 20 percent growth in new business over the past year.

• Sister companies that serve the meetings and convention market include Unbridled Productions, Unbridled Travel, Unbridled Media (focused on video production), Unbridled Connect (sales and service calling), and Giftd (a corporate gifting agency).

• The past year has seen additional development in motion graphics, which provides new capabilities for presentations at meetings and events.

• The interactive operations team is developing new vendor relationships to improve the event management process.