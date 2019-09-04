Skip navigation
CMI 25
CMI25opener_3.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Travel and Transport

TT__Logo_CMYK_Vert_web.jpg

 

Travel and Transport

Omaha, Neb.

travelandtransport.com

 

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 1,680
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 52
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, entertainment/fashion, business services

 

The Latest

• In 2018 Travel & Transport’s  insurance company client earned Cvent’s strategic meetings management program of the year award—SMM Star—for the creation, implementation, and management of their SMM program.  Another of their managed programs was also named for the same award in 2016.
• T&T is a long-time member of Radius Travel, a network of more than 100 independent corporate travel and meeting agencies (which counts two other CMI 25 companies as members, ALTOUR and World Travel). In 2018, T&T purchased the Radius network.
• In April, Travel & Transport acquired TripLingo, a platform that assists travelers on international trips with instant translations. The company expects to use TripLingo to enhance its mobile app, Dash Mobile.
• The company was named among Fortune magazine’s 500 Best Places to Work in 2019. 

 

Leadership

TandT_Kevin O'Malley.jpg

Kevin O’Malley, CEO
Tim Fleming, COO and President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 120,002
Full-time employees: 1,750 
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 10%
 

Links

Travel and Transport Home Page 

Travel and Transport Events Home Page

SMM Informational Site 

 

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

