Travel and Transport
Omaha, Neb.
travelandtransport.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 1,680
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 52
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, entertainment/fashion, business services
The Latest
• In 2018 Travel & Transport’s insurance company client earned Cvent’s strategic meetings management program of the year award—SMM Star—for the creation, implementation, and management of their SMM program. Another of their managed programs was also named for the same award in 2016.
• T&T is a long-time member of Radius Travel, a network of more than 100 independent corporate travel and meeting agencies (which counts two other CMI 25 companies as members, ALTOUR and World Travel). In 2018, T&T purchased the Radius network.
• In April, Travel & Transport acquired TripLingo, a platform that assists travelers on international trips with instant translations. The company expects to use TripLingo to enhance its mobile app, Dash Mobile.
• The company was named among Fortune magazine’s 500 Best Places to Work in 2019.
Leadership
Kevin O’Malley, CEO
Tim Fleming, COO and President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 120,002
Full-time employees: 1,750
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 10%
Links
Travel and Transport Home Page
Travel and Transport Events Home Page
SMM Informational Site
Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments