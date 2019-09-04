Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

SDI Meetings & Incentives

SDI Meetings & Incentives

Chicago

sditravel.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 166
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 68
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/manufacturing

 

The Latest

• Scott Dillion has announced that Craig Dooley will succeed him as company president, effective January 1, 2020, with responsibility for the strategic and day-to-day management of the business, overseeing client programs, pursuing new business and growth opportunities, driving development and innovation, and managing SDI’s team of professionals. Dillion will continue in his responsibilities as SDI’s founder. Dooley joined SDI in January 2019 from StoneWorks Advisory LLC, a consulting and executive coaching firm he founded. He has also held leadership positions at Clarion Events and Emerald Expositions.
• SDI reports six new clients with nine new programs in 2018. As a result of the new business and growth of existing client programs, the company has recently added two full-time employees.
• SDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, which focuses on conference design, participant marketing, exhibition management, registration, and more.

 

Leadership

Scott A. Dillion, President
Craig Dooley, Senior Vice President
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 76,500
Full-time employees: 17
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 45%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 99%
 

Links

Website

Blog

LinkedIn

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

