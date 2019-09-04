SDI Meetings & Incentives

• Scott Dillion has announced that Craig Dooley will succeed him as company president, effective January 1, 2020, with responsibility for the strategic and day-to-day management of the business, overseeing client programs, pursuing new business and growth opportunities, driving development and innovation, and managing SDI’s team of professionals. Dillion will continue in his responsibilities as SDI’s founder. Dooley joined SDI in January 2019 from StoneWorks Advisory LLC, a consulting and executive coaching firm he founded. He has also held leadership positions at Clarion Events and Emerald Expositions.

• SDI reports six new clients with nine new programs in 2018. As a result of the new business and growth of existing client programs, the company has recently added two full-time employees.