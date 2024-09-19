SDI Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

SDI Meetings & Events
Chicago
sditravel.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 175
The Latest
• SDI, founded in 1992, was acquired by Chicago-based Smithbucklin in 2016. The company’s biggest markets for meeting and incentive business are automotive, insurance/financial, and healthcare/medical.
• In 2023, SDI significantly expanded its portfolio of programs with a long-time client in the wholesale/retail automotive-supply industry and is now managing two large annual management meetings domestically.
• SDI also has new clients with annual programs in other wholesale and channel-driven businesses that recognize and reward top partners with incentive travel and destination meetings, both domestically and internationally.
• The company is investing in client growth with a new website, content and case study-based marketing, and visibility at industry events.
• SDI has grown its team over the past year, strengthening its expertise in account management, air services, and customer support.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 16
The meeting trend I'm most excited about …
“...focuses on custom, immersive experiences tailored to participants to effectively support program goals. This approach requires trusted, personal relationships with clients to draw out their unique needs. With these insights, we curate program elements that inspire and motivate individuals and drive organizational success.”
—Craig Dooley, President