Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

SDI Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

SDI Final Night.jpg
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

SDI Meetings & Events

Chicago    

sditravel.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 175
      # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 0
Incentive-travel programs: 62
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 82,412
 

The Latest

• SDI, founded in 1992, was acquired by Chicago-based Smithbucklin in 2016. The company’s biggest markets for meeting and incentive business are automotive, insurance/financial, and healthcare/medical.

• In 2023, SDI significantly expanded its portfolio of programs with a long-time client in the wholesale/retail automotive-supply industry and is now managing two large annual management meetings domestically.
• SDI also has new clients with annual programs in other wholesale and channel-driven businesses that recognize and reward top partners with incentive travel and destination meetings, both domestically and internationally.

• The company is investing in client growth with a new website, content and case study-based marketing, and visibility at industry events.

• SDI has grown its team over the past year, strengthening its expertise in account management, air services, and customer support.
 

Leadership

SDI Dooley.jpg

Craig Dooley, President
 
Kim Findlay, Account Director
Erin Corbett, Director of Shared Services
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 16
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.:  30%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 93%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%
 

The meeting trend I'm most excited about …

“...focuses on custom, immersive experiences tailored to participants to effectively support program goals. This approach requires trusted, personal relationships with clients to draw out their unique needs. With these insights, we curate program elements that inspire and motivate individuals and drive organizational success.”

—Craig Dooley, President

Links

LinkedIn

Video: Experience SDI

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
GenericProfile-1.png
M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
Image1.jpg
Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024