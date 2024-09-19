SDI Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 175

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 0

Incentive-travel programs: 62

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 82,412



The Latest

• SDI, founded in 1992, was acquired by Chicago-based Smithbucklin in 2016. The company’s biggest markets for meeting and incentive business are automotive, insurance/financial, and healthcare/medical.

• In 2023, SDI significantly expanded its portfolio of programs with a long-time client in the wholesale/retail automotive-supply industry and is now managing two large annual management meetings domestically.

• SDI also has new clients with annual programs in other wholesale and channel-driven businesses that recognize and reward top partners with incentive travel and destination meetings, both domestically and internationally.

• The company is investing in client growth with a new website, content and case study-based marketing, and visibility at industry events.

• SDI has grown its team over the past year, strengthening its expertise in account management, air services, and customer support.

