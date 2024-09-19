Skip navigation
2024 Jackson Hole Event.png
At the Four Seasons resort in Jackson Hole, Wyo., a group of automotive sales managers enjoyed exploring the great outdoors, getting rowdy at the rodeo, and trotting around the Tetons at this luxurious, relaxing mountain retreat.
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

One10

Minnetonka, Minn.   

one10marketing.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 732
     # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 5
Incentive-travel programs: 230
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 239,062

The Latest

• In January 2024, One10 acquired First Lorandus Global Inc. (Lorandus), an Ontario, Canada-based leader in virtual, hybrid, incentive travel, and face-to-face events.

• Over the past year, One10 has made a number of significant additions to its executive team, including Chris Herzberg, vice president of enterprise solutions; Ami DeWille, vice president of integrated marketing; Kelsey Nicol, vice president of strategic accounts; and Janet Hermann, chief financial officer.

• One10 received the 2023 Bronze EcoVadis Medal for its sustainability efforts.

• Chief Revenue Officer Richelle Suver received the Incentive Marketing Association’s Incentive Industry Influencer Award at the IMA Summit, recognizing exceptional contributions to the incentive industry.

• The Incentive Marketing Association also honored One10 as an Inspirational Place to Work in 2023. The award spotlights organizations that put people first, value the role of employees, and embrace an open and inclusive culture. Efforts related to corporate responsibility and sustainability are also considered.
 

Leadership

Barbara Ward Headshot.jpg

Barbara Ward, Executive Vice President, Travel & Events
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 210
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 18%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 77%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

