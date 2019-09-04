• One10 has moved to new offices in Troy, Mich., just north of Detroit, and also has locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Dayton, Ohio.

• Philip Eidsvold, CIS, CITP, One10’s vice president of strategic alliances, is currently serving as president of the International Board of Directors at the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence. Also lending expertise to SITE is One10’s Heidi Goettemoeller, manager, event operations, who is co-chairing the Young Leaders Committee.

• For the SITE Minnesota chapter, Joanie Phillips, director, travel and event planning, was named the 2018 SITE Minnesota Buyer of the Year.

• The company’s president and CEO, Bob Miller, is among the executives featured in SITE’s Bangkok Manifesto , a document articulating the purpose, value, and standards of incentive travel.