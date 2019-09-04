Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

One10

One10 

Minneapolis

one10marketing.com

 

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 791
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 220
Top customer markets: automotive, pharmaceutical, technology

 

The Latest

• One10 has moved to new offices in Troy, Mich., just north of Detroit, and also has locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Toronto, and Dayton, Ohio.
• Philip Eidsvold, CIS, CITP, One10’s vice president of strategic alliances, is currently serving as president of the International Board of Directors at the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence. Also lending expertise to SITE is One10’s Heidi Goettemoeller, manager, event operations, who is co-chairing the Young Leaders Committee.
• For the SITE Minnesota chapter, Joanie Phillips, director, travel and event planning, was named the 2018 SITE Minnesota Buyer of the Year. 
• The company’s president and CEO, Bob Miller, is among the executives featured in SITE’s Bangkok Manifesto, a document articulating the purpose, value, and standards of incentive travel.
• One10 handles the planning behind Travel & Leisure’s World's Best Collection trips.

 

Leadership

Robert J. Miller, President and CEO
Barb Ward, Vice President, Travel and Events
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 262,207
Full-time employees: 555
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 22%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 95%
 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

