• Omega Meetings & Incentives is merging its analytics and meetings management software for better reporting.

• The company has focused this year on new policies and procedures for customer and attendee data in line with the General Data Protection Regulation implemented by the European Union as well as the California Consumer Privacy Act going into effect in 2020.

• Omega continues its support for Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council to support the education of disadvantaged students.

• Omega World Travel, the parent company of Omega Meetings & Incentives, owns Cruise.com, which sells cruises via the Internet for individual, meeting, and incentive travel.