Omega Meetings & Incentives
Fairfax, Va.
omegameetings.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 1,401
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 63
Top customer markets: aerospace/defense, manufacturing, insurance/financial
The Latest
• Omega Meetings & Incentives is merging its analytics and meetings management software for better reporting.
• The company has focused this year on new policies and procedures for customer and attendee data in line with the General Data Protection Regulation implemented by the European Union as well as the California Consumer Privacy Act going into effect in 2020.
• Omega continues its support for Junior Achievement and the World Affairs Council to support the education of disadvantaged students.
• Omega World Travel, the parent company of Omega Meetings & Incentives, owns Cruise.com, which sells cruises via the Internet for individual, meeting, and incentive travel.
Leadership
Gloria Bohan, CEO and President
Goran Gligorovic, Executive Vice President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018:101,113
Full-time employees: 41
(parent company Omega World Travel has 542)
Meeting and incentive travel programs held
outside the U.S.: 8%
outside the U.S.: 8%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 70%
Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments