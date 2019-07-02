Menu
rocket.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

New Meetings Co. Launches, Led by Former Grass Roots and BCD M&E Execs

London-based Meet will handle sourcing, SMM programs, and work with Big Group for creative services.

A new meeting management and venue sourcing company launched this week, headed up by the former managing director of Grass Roots Meetings & Events, Des McLaughlin. The new company, Meet, is based in London.

McLaughlin, who left Grass Roots before it was purchased by industry giant BCD Meetings & Events in December 2017, has recruited several people from the Grass Roots/BCD team for the start-up, including Directors Stefani Goodrem and Olivia Hughes, Client Services Manager Duncan James, and Operations Manager Liana Winzer.

The company’s focus is sourcing and strategic meetings management, and it’s partnering with marketing agency Big Group for creative services. Big Group is based in London with 160 employees and clients that include Sony, Samsung, and Hyundai.

McLaughlin believes Meet fills a gap created by consolidation in the industry, with large travel management companies buying up meeting companies. “The TMCs' takeover of the larger independent agencies,” he says, “has resulted in clients now having to choose between a largely transactional service or working with smaller agents with a limited service offering.”

TAGS: Strategic Meetings Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Convene Roadshow 1.png
Sponsored Content
Hit the Road: Acing Your Next Product Roadshow Event
Jul 02, 2019
843534158.jpg
8 Ways to Make Your Meeting a Good Piece of Business
Jul 01, 2019
Arlington Texas Entertianment District.jpg
Sponsored Content
Flawless Events. Fun City.
Jul 01, 2019
makau_2753.jpg
Sponsored Content
Wedding Planners Celebrate an Anniversary in High Style
Jul 01, 2019