New Incentives Podcast Launches

In late January, the Texas chapter of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence released the debut episode of a podcast called Incentive Talk with SITE Texas.



Hosted by Wayne Wallgren, a past chapter president, the first 15-minute episode was recorded at the 2019 SITE Global Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, in January. It features Jonathan Richards, corporate gifts manager for Maui Jim, discussing his path into the incentive travel and gifting market, and why it's an important niche for companies to understand and leverage. There's also an interview with Kelly Kunz, 2019 chapter president, and Lauren Dunnaway, 2020 president-elect, on what they saw and heard at the international conference, on Thailand as a destination, and on their priorities as they lead SITE Texas.

In upcoming episodes, the podcast will discuss various aspects of corporate incentive programs, gifting, destinations, suppliers, and other issues of interest to those who deal with incentive programs. Listeners can email Wallgren with feedback as well as suggestions for topics to discuss or guests to interview in future episodes.

In addition to the web link, Incentive Talk with SITE Texas is available on Spotify and will soon be available on iTunes.

