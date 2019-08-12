New GBTA Leadership Includes Meeting Pros

The Global Business Travel Association concluded its annual convention last week in Chicago, announcing new officers as well as two new direct members for its board of directors. While GBTA is focused on tools and resources for business travel buyers and suppliers, the group’s expertise also encompasses corporate meetings management and many members have responsibilities that fall into both sectors.

A meetings focus is evident in the titles of two of the four leadership changes on the board:

• Bhart Sarin, GTP, CPSM, elected as president of the GBTA, is the director of corporate and North America procurement operations and travel at Ingredion.

• Denise Truso, CCTE, GTP, (left) elected vice president, is category lead for travel, meetings and events at Abbott.

• Rita Visser, GTP, (right) named to the board, is director of global travel sourcing and global procurement officer at Oracle.

• Gloria Gonzalez, CCTE, GTP, (left) named to the board, is director of travel and meeting services, at Freeman.

Among other news from the August 3-7 GBTA conference was the release of an update to its six-year-old accommodations RFP template. Changes to the template reflect new types of accommodations and payment methods and include multi-year pricing and an enhanced safety and security module.

The event drew more than 7,175 attendees, including more than 1,400 buyers, making it the largest ever GBTA Convention. Next year’s convention will be July 25-29 in Denver.