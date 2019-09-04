MotivAction
Minneapolis
motivaction.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 156
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 180
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, telecommunications, manufacturing
The Latest
• MotivAction reports 10 new clients in 2018 as well as new offices in the Tampa, Fla., and Dallas areas.
• The company’s senior vice president, business development, Kari Vrba, is the incoming 2020 chair of the Incentive Research Foundation.
• MotivAction launched more than 15 enhancements to its proprietary Encore enterprise engagement technology this year. The platform was the first to receive ISO 10018 certification for enterprise engagement technology.
• The company’s sixth annual client forum, held in Las Vegas at IMEX America in 2018, drew more than 50 clients and guests for a series of educational speakers, including Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International (then with MGM International); Frank Figliuzzi, the FBI’s former assistant director for counterintelligence; and Melissa Van Dyke, then president of the Incentive Research Foundation.
Leadership
Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President, Business Development
William E. Bryson, CEO
Joseph F. Keller, President and COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 130,177
Full-time employees: 125
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 42%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 79%
