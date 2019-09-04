• MotivAction reports 10 new clients in 2018 as well as new offices in the Tampa, Fla., and Dallas areas.

• The company’s senior vice president, business development, Kari Vrba, is the incoming 2020 chair of the Incentive Research Foundation.

• MotivAction launched more than 15 enhancements to its proprietary Encore enterprise engagement technology this year. The platform was the first to receive ISO 10018 certification for enterprise engagement technology.