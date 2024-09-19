Skip navigation
Barcelona.jpg
From a blank canvas to a masterpiece! MGME created a custom tablescape and room design for a leading credit-card company’s event in Barcelona, Spain.
Corporate Meetings & Events

MGME: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

MGME

New York, N.Y.    

mcveigh.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 340
      # with a hybrd component: 10
Stand-alone virtual events: 19
Incentive-travel programs: 17
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 63,700

The Latest

• In 2024, for the second year in a row, MGME was named to the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

• InteleTravel, an integrated travel distribution group, acquired MGME in January. MGME continues to operate as an independent brand. But as a wholly owned unit, clients benefit from new resources, including InteleTravel’s booking technology. This follows InteleTravel’s April 2023 acquisition of corporate travel alliance Hickory Global Partners.

• MGME rolled out a comprehensive sustainability program in 2023. The company’s sustainability director completed the Sustainable Event Planner Certification and now leads the company’s newly created sustainability committee, providing education on best practices, trends, and ways to better support clients. Additionally, the sustainability director is an active member of the SITE Global Sustainability Committee.

• After adopting standard operating procedures for carbon-emissions tracking, the company began tracking its emissions in 2024 to establish a baseline in order to develop science-based reduction targets for 2025.

• MGME’s key client sectors are pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and consumer goods and services.
 

Leadership

Carvie-Gillikin.jpg

Carvie Gillikin, President & CEO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees in North America dedicated to meetings and incentives: 48
Meetings and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 78%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

Links

Website

Instagram

 

