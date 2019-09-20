Skip navigation
MeetingsNet Celebrates Big Independents at Las Vegas Reception

The CMI 25 reception, a 13-year tradition honoring those named to MeetingsNet’s CMI 25 list of the largest and most influential meeting and incentive companies, was held this year at the indoor-outdoor APEX lounge atop The Palms hotel in Las Vegas. With good company and wonderful views of the Las Vegas skyline, the event was an upbeat start to the IMEX America week ahead. Here’s look at some of the meeting executives who joined us this year from North America’s biggest independent planning companies.

TAGS: Strategic Meetings Management Incentive Meeting Planning
