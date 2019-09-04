Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.
Caledonia, Wis.
meetings-incentives.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 3,105
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 103
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
• Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc. launched a new division, Intent Strategy Group, to serve organizations looking for premier technology solutions for strategic meetings management. This includes policy and process design, communications and change management strategies, gap analysis, recommendations for optimization, implementation, data migration and more.
• Over the past year, the company has added clients in the healthcare, real estate, and automotive industries. It has also increased the number of clients using its business intelligence and consulting services focused on connecting meeting data to business outcomes.
• In partnership with a few key clients, M&IW created a small meetings solution that allows for self-serve sourcing for qualified events.
• The company’s Global Give Back program supports the fight against hunger. Among other initiatives, employees packed more than 26,000 meals for
Rise Against Hunger at its annual company event.
Leadership
Jean Johnson, CMP, Co-CEO, Chief People Officer
Tina Madden, CPA, Co-CEO, Chief Customer Officer
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 223,000
Full-time employees: 310
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 31%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 78%
