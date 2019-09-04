Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

3_Corporate_Gala_Chicago.jpg
M&IW_Stacked_Color_2ix2i-01_web.jpg

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc.

Caledonia, Wis.

meetings-incentives.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 3,105
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 103
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical

 

The Latest

• Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc. launched a new division, Intent Strategy Group, to serve organizations looking for premier technology solutions for strategic meetings management. This includes policy and process design, communications and change management strategies, gap analysis, recommendations for optimization, implementation, data migration and more. 
• Over the past year, the company has added clients in the healthcare, real estate, and automotive industries. It has also increased the number of clients using its business intelligence and consulting services focused on connecting meeting data to business outcomes. 
• In partnership with a few key clients, M&IW created a small meetings solution that allows for self-serve sourcing for qualified events. 
• The company’s Global Give Back program supports the fight against hunger. Among other initiatives, employees packed more than 26,000 meals for
Rise Against Hunger at its annual company event.

 

Leadership

809CMI_Headshot_Johnson_Jean_Co-CEO_M&IW.JPG

Jean Johnson, CMP, Co-CEO, Chief People Officer 
Tina Madden, CPA, Co-CEO, Chief Customer Officer
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 223,000
Full-time employees: 310
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 31%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 78%
 

Links

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Website

M&IW Brand Essence Video

M&IW Industry Insights Blog

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

