• Meetings & Incentives Worldwide Inc. launched a new division, Intent Strategy Group, to serve organizations looking for premier technology solutions for strategic meetings management. This includes policy and process design, communications and change management strategies, gap analysis, recommendations for optimization, implementation, data migration and more.

• Over the past year, the company has added clients in the healthcare, real estate, and automotive industries. It has also increased the number of clients using its business intelligence and consulting services focused on connecting meeting data to business outcomes.

• In partnership with a few key clients, M&IW created a small meetings solution that allows for self-serve sourcing for qualified events.