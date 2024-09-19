Meetings & Incentives Worldwide: 2024 CMI 25

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide
Caledonia, Wis.
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 3,630
The Latest
• Meetings & Incentives Worldwide includes an incentives and engagement team, which received a 2024 SITE Crystal Award nomination; an internal consulting division, Intent Strategy Group; and an internal creative agency, Flow.
• In January, the company hired its first vice president of event technology, Kimberly Stone. Her role is to implement technology solutions that create frictionless attendee journeys, embrace innovation, and provide business-relevant data.
• In 2023, Donna Collins joined the company as “sustainability champion,” driving its commitment to eco-conscious practices in venue selection and contracting, vendor and material sourcing, food choices and donations, travel practices, and waste-diversion initiatives. Additionally, the company offers emissions tracking and offset solutions to counteract environmental impacts.
• In late 2023, a cross section of Meetings & Incentives Worldwide team members earned the Neuroscience of Exhibitions and Events digital credential, part of the company’s efforts around neuroscience-based event design. The company is implementing “brain-based best practices” to create more engaging and impactful events, with improved connections and content retention.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 349 total (331 in North America)