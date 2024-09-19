Skip navigation
EventGallery_M&IW.jpg
Meetings & Incentives Worldwide planned a white-and-gold awards gala for an incentive program in Costa Rica.
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Meetings & Incentives Worldwide

Caledonia, Wis.   

Meetings-incentives.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 3,630
     # with a hybrid component: 36
Stand-alone virtual events: 181
Incentive-travel programs: 363
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 250,000

The Latest

• Meetings & Incentives Worldwide includes an incentives and engagement team, which received a 2024 SITE Crystal Award nomination; an internal consulting division, Intent Strategy Group; and an internal creative agency, Flow.

• In January, the company hired its first vice president of event technology, Kimberly Stone. Her role is to implement technology solutions that create frictionless attendee journeys, embrace innovation, and provide business-relevant data.

• In 2023, Donna Collins joined the company as “sustainability champion,” driving its commitment to eco-conscious practices in venue selection and contracting, vendor and material sourcing, food choices and donations, travel practices, and waste-diversion initiatives. Additionally, the company offers emissions tracking and offset solutions to counteract environmental impacts.

• In late 2023, a cross section of Meetings & Incentives Worldwide team members earned the Neuroscience of Exhibitions and Events digital credential, part of the company’s efforts around neuroscience-based event design. The company is implementing “brain-based best practices” to create more engaging and impactful events, with improved connections and content retention.
 

Leadership

Headshot_Madden_Tina_CEO_M&IW.jpg

Tina Madden, CPA, CEO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 349 total (331 in North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 19%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 74%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 5%
 

Links

Success Story

 

